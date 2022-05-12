 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 May, 2022 10:57
HomeBusiness News

Kiev rejects Russia’s gas transit request

Ukraine has refused to reopen a key transit point that pumps fuel to Europe
Kiev rejects Russia’s gas transit request
© Sputnik / Grigory Vasilenko

Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Thursday that it currently supplies gas for transit to Europe via the Sudzha entry point. The application for pumping through the Sokhranovka transit point has been rejected by Ukraine, according to Gazprom’s official spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov.

The company said that the volume of the gas for transit via Sudzha amounted to 50.6 million cubic meters as of May 12, which was “confirmed by the Ukrainian side.” The volume is almost 30% lower than the average, Gazprom said.

Transit through the vital Sokhranovka station, which handles up to 32.6 million cubic meters per day, or about a third of the Russian gas that flows via Ukraine to Europe, was shut down by Kiev on Wednesday. The Ukrainian gas transmission system operator said it had decided to suspend operations at Sokhranovka because of “interference by the occupying forces.”

RT
Natural Gas Runs Through Ukraine. © The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies

Gazprom said it saw no reason for the disruption, adding that it couldn’t reroute supplies to Sudzha because the reconfiguration would be “technically impossible.”

The Russian company noted that it fully fulfills all obligations to European consumers, and that transit services have been paid for.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today
How a century of political violence in Ukraine is linked to the atrocities of today FEATURE
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies