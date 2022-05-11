 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
11 May, 2022 16:23
HomeBusiness News

Cheap alternative to Russian gas found – Bulgaria

The US LNG deal was reached after Sofia rejected Moscow’s ruble payment demand
Cheap alternative to Russian gas found – Bulgaria
© Getty Images / alvarez

Bulgaria has reached a deal to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US, the country’s government said in a statement on Wednesday. The agreement was reached during a meeting between Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Deliveries will begin in June, and, according to the statement, the country will be getting the commodity at a lower price than it paid for natural gas deliveries from Russia, although the exact sum has not been revealed so far.

Russia stopped gas deliveries to Bulgaria due to Sofia’s rejection of Moscow’s new ruble-based payment mechanism, which was introduced to secure gas payments in the face of Western sanctions that limited Russian financial transactions.

Bulgarian Energy Minister Alexander Nikolov commented on Sofia’s decision, stating that the procedure for paying for gas in accordance with Russia’s new demands “entails significant risks.”

What Ukraine’s block on Russian gas means for Europe READ MORE: What Ukraine’s block on Russian gas means for Europe

“In practice, we will lose control of our money after paying in US dollars, as we agreed. There will be a risk of breach of obligations – non-fulfilment [of conditions] by a Russian bank, which will be responsible for converting the corresponding amount into rubles,” he claimed.

However, at least 10 of Russia’s European buyers have already complied with the new payment mechanism, opening accounts with Gazprombank for transferring payments. Most recently, Germany’s gas importer VNG agreed to the ruble-based gas payment scheme and opened the necessary accounts. The company said that it expects the conversion into rubles to not cause any difficulties, noting that “the opening of the account went completely smoothly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Standoff
0:00
24:47
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies