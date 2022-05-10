 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 May, 2022 10:06
HomeBusiness News

Major palm oil producer mulls solution to supply crisis

Malaysian commodities minister says export tax cut would be temporary
Major palm oil producer mulls solution to supply crisis
© Getty Images / SOPA Images

Malaysia is preparing to lower its export tax on palm oil amid the global edible oil shortage and growing demand, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin told Reuters on Tuesday.

During these times of crisis, probably we can relax a little bit so that more palm oil can be exported,” Kamaruddin said, adding that the cut is planned to be a temporary measure. She noted that the tax could be slashed from the current 8% to as low as 4-6%.

According to the official, her department has already forwarded the cut proposal to the Finance Ministry, where a committee has been set up to determine its feasibility. Kamaruddin said she expects a decision as early as next month.

Apart from the tax cut, Malaysia also plans to prioritize the palm oil supply for food industries by halting the move to implement its B30 biodiesel mandate, in which part of Malaysian biodiesel is to be mixed with 30% palm oil, the official announced.

READ MORE: Supermarkets limit cooking oil purchases due to Ukraine crisis

Malaysia is the world’s second-biggest producer of palm oil, which is used in a variety of products from food to household chemicals, and accounts for roughly 60% of the world’s vegetable oil shipments. According to Kamaruddin, several importers, including India, Iran, and Bangladesh, have urged Malaysia to cut the tax and even proposed barter trade for the commodity.

READ MORE: Global supply of vital edible commodity under threat

The shortage in the global edible oil market intensified after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine disrupted sunflower oil shipments, while the world’s largest palm oil producer, Indonesia, banned exports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Worse than war? Andy Mok, Senior Research Fellow at the Center for China and Globalization
0:00
30:7
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Victory Day ‘22
0:00
25:54
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies