 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
9 May, 2022 13:27
HomeBusiness News

Cryptos crash amid recession fears

Bitcoin slides to its lowest level this year as inflation soars
Cryptos crash amid recession fears
© Chesnot / Getty Images

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, dropped below $33,000 during Monday trading, according to data from cryptocurrency news portal CoinDesk, losing half of its value since its peak six months ago.

At 10:55 GMT, it was down nearly 5.5%, trading at $32,800, the lowest level since last July. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,990 in November.

The dip comes as part of a wider crypto market collapse, which has wiped out almost $300 billion from the value of cryptocurrencies over the last four days.

The second-largest coin, Ethereum, is down by 13% since last week, Solana – by more than 16%, and Terra (LUNA) – by more than 25%.

US stocks see worst day since 2020 READ MORE: US stocks see worst day since 2020

Panic over soaring consumer prices and fears over the impact the crisis in Ukraine will have on the world economy have been named as reasons behind the crypto market crash, which is accompanied by a wider drop in stock markets around the world.

Last week, central banks in the US, UK, and other nations raised interest rates in an attempt to curb inflation, which has been rising at the fastest pace in decades, leading to warnings of recession.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Victory Day ‘22
0:00
25:54
Nyet to Russia? Tamas Krausz, Professor of Russian History at Eotvos Lorand University of Sciences in Budapest
0:00
28:25
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies