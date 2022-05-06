 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
6 May, 2022 11:43
HomeBusiness News

EU states get extra time to reduce reliance on Russian energy – media

Brussels is expected to grant Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic an exemption from its oil ban
EU states get extra time to reduce reliance on Russian energy – media
© Getty Images / Atlantide Phototravel

The European Union has reportedly proposed a revision to the latest Russia oil embargo that is expected to give several member states extra time to comply with the ban.

The measure will grant Hungary and Slovakia an extra year, until the end of 2024, to phase out oil imports from Russia, people familiar with the matter said, as quoted by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, the Czech Republic will reportedly get an exemption until June 2024.

All other member states are expected to eliminate their oil purchases from Russia by the end of the current year as originally proposed. Under the plan, European businesses and individuals would be banned from providing vessels and services needed to transfer Russian oil to third countries.

According to the revision, the measure would kick in within three months of the new sanctions being adopted, up from one month, Bloomberg sources say.

Russian oil ban details revealed READ MORE: Russian oil ban details revealed

Earlier on Friday, EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said the bloc’s embargo will come into force within nine months, depending on the different petroleum products.

“I think we will find a common path to get there gradually over the next few months. We must not hide that this decision will have an impact on our economies, but the impact on the Russian economy will be much greater,” Gentiloni said, as quoted by Il Messaggero newspaper.

He added that implementing the measure in a shorter time could have consequences for international oil prices.

The original plan was adamantly opposed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who said the oil ban was tantamount to a “nuclear bomb” being dropped on his country’s economy. Orban also called for a five-year exemption for his country.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Ever more escalation
0:00
25:10
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies