 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2022 13:40
HomeBusiness News

Japan reveals plan to replace Russian energy

The country will turn to nuclear power to reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports, the prime minister says
Japan reveals plan to replace Russian energy
© Getty Images / Tanai Porasupattana / EyeEm

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that the nation would use nuclear power to help reduce its own and other countries’ dependence on Russian energy.

According to the PM, who is facing elections in July, Japan will address the “vulnerability of our own energy self-sufficiency” by broadening where it buys energy from. The country will promote renewables and use nuclear power to diversify its sources of generation.

“We will utilize nuclear reactors with safety assurances to contribute to worldwide reduction of dependence on Russian energy,” Kishida said, as quoted by Reuters.

“Restarting just one existing nuclear reactor would have the same effect as supplying one million tons of new LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) per year to the global market,” he added.

READ MORE: Russian nuclear firm wins contracts to clean up Fukushima

For more than a decade, energy-poor Japan has tapped Russian energy to cut its reliance on the Middle East and to make up for lost nuclear capacity. It has become more reliant on Russian gas since shutting down nuclear reactors after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in which an earthquake and tsunami triggered a meltdown, devastating the country’s northeastern region.

The nation, which imports 88% of its energy supply, has been hit by skyrocketing fuel prices.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre
'An act of genocide': A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre FEATURE
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies