 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2022 09:00
HomeBusiness News

EU proposes Russian oil embargo

The complete phase-out is expected to take six months
EU proposes Russian oil embargo
The large tank farm Ölhafen Rostock (GÖR) on the Baltic Sea. © Bernd Wüstneck / picture alliance via Getty Images

The European Commission has proposed a sixth package of sanctions against Moscow on Wednesday, which includes an embargo on Russian oil.

The new measures – which include a six-month phase out of Russian crude imports - were announced by the Commission’s President Ursula von der Leyen at the European Parliament on Wednesday. They will have to be unanimously approved by the bloc’s 27 member states.

“Some member states are strongly dependent on Russian oil. But we simply have to work on it. We now propose a ban on Russian oil. This will be a complete import ban on all Russian oil, seaborne and pipeline, crude and refined,” von der Leyen said.

It was reported earlier that exemptions were made for Hungary and Slovakia, giving them a longer transition period, however the Commission’s President didn’t give any details on that during her speech.

The two countries receive respectively 58% and 96% of their oil imports from Russia and, according to reports, may be able to continue their purchases into 2023. Slovakia earlier demanded an exemption from the EU-wide ban on Russian oil and Hungary has repeatedly refused to sign up to sanctions involving energy.

Hungary affirms stance on Russian energy embargo READ MORE: Hungary affirms stance on Russian energy embargo

The EU’s largest economy – Germany – expressed its support for a gradual embargo on Russian crude. Economy and Climate Minister Robert Habeck said on Sunday that Germany could be fully independent of Russian crude oil by the end of the summer.

The EU relies on Russia for roughly 26% of its oil imports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine
Burned alive: How the 2014 Odessa massacre became a turning point for Ukraine FEATURE
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Who’s winning?
0:00
25:32
Lured to the precipice? Madhav Nalapat, director of geopolitics & international relations at Manipal University
0:00
30:6
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies