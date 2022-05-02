 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 May, 2022 14:59
HomeBusiness News

Major global breadbasket fears crop slump

India’s record heat wave threatens wheat exports amid existing shortage concerns
Major global breadbasket fears crop slump
© Getty Images / Suman Kumar / EyeEm

The world’s second-largest wheat producer, India, is facing a drop in wheat output this year due to the unusually hot weather in March, Reuters reported on Monday.

The country saw five consecutive years of record wheat harvests, and officials were expecting another record yield this year, hoping to step up exports amid supply disruptions due to the Ukraine crisis, Reuters said.

In the fiscal year to March, India exported a record 7.85 million tonnes of wheat – up 275% from the previous year – and was planning to export 12 million tonnes this fiscal year. However, an official note from the government seen by Reuters estimates that the harvest will be at least 6% less than expected, threatening the export plans.

India recorded its warmest March in 122 years this year, with the maximum temperature across the country rising nearly two degrees above normal to 33.1C (91.58F), according to data from the country’s Meteorological Department.

Arm Ukraine to prevent global famine – German minister READ MORE: Arm Ukraine to prevent global famine – German minister

Grain prices have hit record highs in recent months due to supply shortage concerns as a result of Russia’ military action in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine account for around 30% of global wheat exports, and are among the biggest wheat suppliers for Europe. Analysts have been voicing concerns that the current situation may lead to a full-blown global food crisis. In April, Russia hiked the wheat export tax to a historic high, but continued to export grain to some of its biggest customers, including Egypt, Turkey, and Iran.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0
71 years of RFE/RL: How the CIA-founded American state run media outlet survived the Soviet collapse to fight Cold War 2.0 FEATURE
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion
How a teenage Russian ‘madman’ knocked out a future UFC champion FEATURE
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror
'Earliest total genocide of WWII': How the massacre in Gudovac became a step into terror FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: Global NATO?
0:00
26:31
Below rock bottom? Charles Kupchan, senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations
0:00
29:3
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies