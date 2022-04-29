 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2022 10:16
Musk offloads Tesla shares

The billionaire sold almost $4 billion worth of stock after Twitter deal
Elon Musk sold about $4 billion worth of Tesla shares since securing a $44 billion deal to buy social media platform Twitter. According to Securities and Exchange Commission filings, published on Thursday, the Tesla CEO offloaded 4.4 million shares on April 26 and April 27. He now holds just over 168 million shares in Tesla, via a trust.

“No further TSLA [Tesla’s stock symbol] sales after today,” Musk tweeted late Thursday.

The world’s richest man, Musk, reached an agreement on April 25 to acquire Twitter using a financing plan that has alarmed some Tesla investors. To finance the takeover, Musk has pledged up to $21 billion from his personal fortune, with the rest financed by debt.

Tesla’s share price plummeted amid investor concern that the multibillionaire would offload stock in the company to help fund the all-cash deal for Twitter. The stock dropped more than 12% on Tuesday after the announcement of the buyout, the biggest one-day drop since September 2020. The shares were trading at $903.13 apiece in pre-market on Friday.

