26 Apr, 2022 16:34
Gazprom denies stoppage of gas supplies to Poland

A Polish media report claims Russia had stopped deliveries to the country
Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Tuesday that natural gas deliveries to Poland via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline have not been halted. The statement comes in response to media reports of a stoppage of supplies to the country.

The announcement was made by Gazprom’s official representative, Sergey Kupriyanov, who also told reporters: “today, Poland is obliged to pay for gas supplies in accordance with the new payment procedure.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Warsaw imposed a new round of sanctions against Gazprom, which owns a 48% stake in a Polish company that co-owns the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline. It also said that does not intend to pay for Russian gas in rubles, which is required under the new payment mechanism introduced by Moscow earlier this month.

Polish news portal Onet reported on Tuesday, citing sources within the Polish government and state energy company PGNiG, that Moscow had suspended natural gas deliveries to the country under the Yamal contract. According to the publication, a crisis group has been set up in the Ministry of Climate Affairs.

