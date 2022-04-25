Germany to double 2022 inflation forecast – media

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The Ukraine crisis is expected to severely impact Europe’s top economy
© Getty Images / Hannibal Hanschke

The German authorities are set to raise the inflation forecast for 2022 due to the crisis in Ukraine and its impact on the economy, Reuters reported on Monday, citing a government document.

According to the document, Berlin will raise the figure from the 3.3% forecast in January to 6.1%. Consumer price growth is expected to ease in 2023, with inflation predicted at 2.8%.

The German government is expected to officially unveil its spring economic forecast on Wednesday.

Annual inflation in Germany soared to its highest level in more than four decades last month, propelled by natural gas and oil prices, which jumped after the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine and the Western economic sanctions against Moscow that followed.

German businesses feel impact of rising energy prices – survey

Household gas and electricity bills in Germany also hit historic highs, prompting the authorities to launch relief measures worth roughly €16 billion ($17.2 billion) to help consumers cope with skyrocketing energy costs. The government also vowed to step up efforts to end dependence on Russian energy, but it is reluctant to place a complete embargo on gas, as alternative energy sources cannot be quickly found.

A Reuters survey published last week showed that one in 10 consumers in Germany were drawing from their savings to pay bills, while some were even forced to take out loans.

German businesses have also been hit. According to an Ifo survey published on Monday, around 40% of German companies have felt the impact of rising energy costs, while 90% were ready to hike prices for their products in order to cover the costs.

