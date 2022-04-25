 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Apr, 2022 10:21
HomeBusiness News

Russia urges allies to dump dollar and euro in trade

Moscow has called on trading partners to switch to national currencies
Russia urges allies to dump dollar and euro in trade
© Getty Images / Mark Hayes

Russia should increase settlements in national currencies with partner countries, Denis Manturov, head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, said at the plenary session of the Innoprom international exhibition in Uzbekistan on Monday.

He was addressing countries within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), of which Russia is a member.

According to the minister, in 2021, the growth of Russia’s trade turnover with partners within these associations amounted to about 38%, while together these unions make up roughly half of the global economy. According to Manturov, the future of their successful cooperation depends on how fast Russia’s partners move away from the US dollar and the euro toward national currencies in mutual settlements.

What is happening today in the global economy and in the world gives us a hint about how we need to rebuild our logistics, industrial cooperation, in what directions we can develop our economies. This [is] de-dollarization, and now we have added de-euroization, that is, the transition to our own currencies in order to be as independent as possible in terms of mutual settlements,” Manturov said.

READ MORE: Sanctions push BRICS states towards closer ties – Moscow

The minister added that Western Europe and the US are now experiencing hyperinflation, which “affects the development of industrial sectors and the economy as a whole.” And reorienting cooperation within alliances which do not include the EU and the US to national currencies will give Russia’s partners maximum independence in the development of joint projects, he added.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Over two decades before Ukraine erupted, how another post-Soviet conflict set a bloody precedent
Over two decades before Ukraine erupted, how another post-Soviet conflict set a bloody precedent FEATURE
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk, HOME EDITION: No to peace?
0:00
26:9
Stuck at close range? Tokyo Sexwale, prominent South African politician & anti-apartheid activist
0:00
28:38
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies