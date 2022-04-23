 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
23 Apr, 2022 15:10
HomeBusiness News

Greeks spending less on basics

Consumers are cutting back on necessities amid record-high Eurozone inflation
Greeks spending less on basics
© Getty Images / Noel Hendrickson

Seven out of 10 consumers in Greece have been forced to cut down on spending on food and other essentials, according to market research data published this week.

Nearly half of the respondents said they had reduced their purchases in supermarkets by “a lot” and “enough,” and 25% said they now buy “a little” less, AMNA state news agency reported, citing figures from market research company Netrino.

“For the first time we are seeing such a large-scale [shopping] decline in supermarkets. There is a huge decline in consumer purchases for basic necessities, food and household items,” Netrino market analyst Stefanos Komninos told AMNA.

Grain deficit looming for EU – diplomat READ MORE: Grain deficit looming for EU – diplomat

When it comes to shopping for clothes and footwear, 81% of respondents had reduced their purchases by “a lot” and “enough,” making the situation “dramatic,” Komninos added.

Only 15% of Greek households said they had sufficient income to put aside for savings, the research suggests.

The figures come as inflation in the Eurozone hit a record-high of 7.4% in March, according to an estimate released on Thursday by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency.

Greece is one of the poorest EU countries and suffered the most during the 2008 financial crisis. Athens was bailed out by the EU and the IMF, which led to years of austerity measures and economic hardship.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Total war?
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies