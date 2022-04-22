 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2022 13:32
HomeBusiness News

Russia ramps up oil shipments – report

Crude exports grew by 300,000 barrels a day in April
Russia ramps up oil shipments – report
Oil tankers at the oil loading terminal of the Sheskharis transshipment complex, in Novorossiysk, Russia. © Sputnik / Vitaly Timkiv

Russian exports of crude oil have soared despite efforts to ban energy purchases from the country by the US and its allies, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing data from TankerTrackers.com.

Shipments of crude from Russian ports have surged to about 1.6 million barrels per day over the course of April compared to 1.3 million barrels per day recorded in March, up by 300,000 barrels per day, the data shows.

Meanwhile, similar data from Kpler, another commodities data provider, revealed that the exports rose to 1.3 million barrels a day in April from a million of barrels per day in mid-March.

The tankers leaving Russian ports were reportedly heading to “destinations unknown,” and European oil traders have been buying it up under the radar.

In April so far, more than 11.1 million barrels were reportedly shipped by tankers without a planned route, which is up from almost none before the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

EU states fail to agree Russian energy ban READ MORE: EU states fail to agree Russian energy ban

“The European Union fully sanctioning Russian oil would be like saying, ‘Tomorrow you cut your salary by 40% and you need to continue to live as if nothing has happened,’” Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG told the media.

“In the meantime, there are huge discounts for Russian oil in the market. Some will find this environment very attractive,” he added.

In early March, the US banned imports of Russian oil, while the EU, which imports 27% of its oil from the country, is split on the embargo. According to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, the decision to ban Russian energy supplies may be vetoed by member states such as Germany, Austria and Hungary. Meanwhile, Poland and France are actively promoting the idea.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russian crude sales would be reoriented from markets in Europe to Asia over time.

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Total war?
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies