 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Apr, 2022 09:27
HomeBusiness News

Japan explains why it won’t quit Russian energy

An exit from joint oil and gas project would undermine Western sanctions, energy minister says
Japan explains why it won’t quit Russian energy
FILE PHOTO: The Lun-A (Lunskoye-A) platform, located 15 km off the north eastern coast of Sakhalin Island, in a water depth of 48 m. © Wikipedia

Japan’s industry minister warned on Friday that quitting the Sakhalin energy projects in Russia’s Far East would undermine Western sanctions and benefit Moscow.

“We are concerned that if Japan withdraws from the project and the concessions are acquired by Russia or a third country, it could further boost resource prices and benefit Russia, which will not result in effective sanctions,” Economy, Industry and Trade Minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

The Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project and Sakhalin-2, one of the biggest integrated oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in the world, located off the coast of Sakhalin Island in Russia’s Far East, comprise both offshore and onshore facilities. Sakhalin-2 is operated by a joint venture between Russia’s Gazprom (50%), UK-based Shell (27.5%), and Japan’s Mitsui (12.5%) and Mitsubishi (10%).

US oil giant pulling out of Russia – media READ MORE: US oil giant pulling out of Russia – media

Hagiuda’s comments follow a report on Thursday in the British media that Shell is in talks with Chinese state-run oil companies to sell its stake in the Sakhalin-2 project amid Western sanctions against Moscow.

Several multinational energy companies including ExxonMobile, BP and Total have quit projects in Russia since February. While Japan has joined Western sanctions against Moscow, Tokyo said last week that it intends to continue to hold its concessions in Sakhalin.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off?
A clash of worldviews: What’s shaping the Macron-Le Pen presidential stand-off? FEATURE
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo
The inside story of the prison known as Britain’s Gitmo FEATURE
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail
Kramatorsk train station attack: The key to finding the perpetrator lies in this overlooked detail FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Total war?
0:00
25:15
CrossTalk: ‘Canceling Russia’
0:00
25:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies