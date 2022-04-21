 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Apr, 2022
Russia’s top banker keeps her job

Elvira Nabiullina will serve another five-year term as the nation’s central bank governor
The Russian State Duma voted on Thursday to extend Elvira Nabiullina’s term as the governor of the country’s central bank for another five years. 

On March 18, President Vladimir Putin submitted a proposal to the lower house of the Federal Assembly to nominate Nabiullina to serve another term.

Her current five-year term ends in June, and federal law had required the president to nominate her or another candidate by March 24. The Kremlin said then that Putin’s high respect for the central bank’s work resulted in the proposal.

The 58-year-old Nabiullina has governed Russia’s central bank since June 2013. In 2017, her mandate was extended for five years. Prior to taking the post, Nabiullina worked as a presidential adviser for a year and had previously headed the Ministry of Economic Development.

