 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Apr, 2022 09:57
HomeBusiness News

Outcome of Russian energy embargo for Germans predicted

Deutsche Bank’s VP forecasts a 10% consumer price hike
Outcome of Russian energy embargo for Germans predicted
© Getty Images / Tom Werner

Consumer prices in Germany will see a 7-8% increase in 2022, Karl von Rohr, the vice president of Deutsche Bank, told the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper. However, if the government restricts Russian energy imports, prices could spike 10% or more in the coming months.

If energy imports are more limited, we may even see 10% or more. We must brace ourselves for inflation rates not seen since the 1970s,” von Rohr stated.

Last month, the annual inflation rate in Germany reached a record high of 7.3%. Prices have been soaring after the EU and a number of other countries placed economic sanctions on Russia in response to Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. Sanctions jeopardized the prospect of uninterrupted energy flows from Russia to the EU, even though Russian energy carriers have so far been largely untouched by restrictions.

US inflation jumps to 40-year high READ MORE: US inflation jumps to 40-year high

European leaders have vowed to step up efforts to lower the bloc’s dependence on Russian oil and gas, and Germany managed to lower the percentage of Russian oil imports from 35 to 25% over the past month and a half. Gas imports have also been cut to 40% from the previous 55%, while Russian hard coal imports have been halved, to 25%. Still, Berlin says it could take until the summer of 2024 to end its reliance on Russian energy completely.

According to a poll conducted for the Frankfurter Allgemeine earlier this week, over one half of Germans are opposed to banning Russian oil and gas imports.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Percept or precept? Liu Xin, CGTN anchor
0:00
29:26
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies