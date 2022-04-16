 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Apr, 2022 07:00


Russia, China to boost freight rail traffic

Demand for cargo transit services is growing strongly, transport company RZD says
Russian Railways (RZD) said on Friday it has agreed with its Chinese partners to gradually increase the number of freight trains through connecting stations.

“In April, rail cargo transfer [between Russia and China] increased by 27% month-on-month in Zabaykalsk, and by 10% in Grodekovo,” RZD said, adding that “Export cargo transportation to China through Kazakhstan and Mongolia is also growing.”

The company noted that in addition to growing volumes of coal, others types of cargo have been sent via the Baikal-Amur (BAM) and Trans-Siberian railways. The number of applications submitted for transportation over these railways increased by almost 30% compared to last year. In the first quarter of 2022, more than 3,500 heavy and 1,700 connected trains carried cargo via the strategic route in the supply chains of the two nations. The volume of additional cargo exceeded 6 million tons, RZD said.

