 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Apr, 2022 15:34
HomeBusiness News

EU member state’s debt hits all-time high

According to the Bank of Italy, the number increased by 2.1% compared to December
EU member state’s debt hits all-time high
New euro banknotes during the printing procedure at the Bankitalia, the Italian national central bank, high-security factory in Rome. ©  Vincenzo Pinto

The sovereign debt of Italy has set another record, nearly €2.74 trillion, the country’s central bank reported on Friday.

According to the latest data published by the Bank of Italy, the nation’s debt increased by 2.1% compared to December. In monetary terms, the growth totaled nearly €59 billion.

“This is a historical record! If we were talking about the debt of each family, then it would amount to €104,482 – a debt for a heart attack,” Massimiliano Dona, the president of Italy’s National Consumers Union, said regarding the latest surge.

Italy’s national debt began growing in January, when, after a two-month break, it again exceeded €2.7 trillion.

READ MORE: Number of EU country’s farms at risk of closure revealed

The previous all-time high was reached in August 2021, when it amounted to €2.735 trillion. By December, it dropped to €2.6784 trillion, making up 150% of the country’s GDP.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies