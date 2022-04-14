 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Apr, 2022 16:55
HomeBusiness News

JPMorgan profits crash

Wall Street bank reports losses due to Russia exit over Ukraine conflict
JPMorgan profits crash
© Getty Images / ullstein bild / Contributor

JPMorgan Chase said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit has dropped by 42% from last year, partly because the bank wrote down nearly $1.5 billion in assets due to higher inflation and the winding down of business in Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine.

The bank, the largest in the US by assets, said that profit fell to $8.28 billion, or $2.63 a share, missing Wall Street expectations of $2.72 per share. Revenue dropped a more modest 5%, to $31.59 billion.

CEO Jamie Dimon said in a statement that the bank sees “significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine.”

Last month, JPMorgan said it was winding down its Russia operations. Dimon said in his annual shareholder letter that while management wasn’t worried about its Russia exposure, it could “still lose about $1 billion over time.”

On Wednesday, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum told reporters that there was roughly $600 million in Russia exposure remaining after taking the quarter’s hit.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape
Why the outcome of Russia-Ukraine talks will change Europe’s security landscape FEATURE
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Heading toward war?
0:00
25:8
CrossTalk: End of globalization?
0:00
25:39
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies