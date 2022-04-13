Durex maker announces decision on Russia business

Reckitt Benckiser will transfer operations to a third party or to local employees

British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser said on Wednesday it has begun the process aimed at transferring ownership of its Russian business, which may include a transfer to a third party or to their local employees. Earlier, it was reported that the maker of Durex and Contex condoms was shutting down its Russia operations.

“We will work closely with our colleagues in Russia on the details of the various options available to ensure an orderly process. We will do our utmost to ensure those colleagues’ ongoing employment in any new structure and we commit to paying their monthly salaries and benefits until the end of 2022,” the company said on its website.

Reckitt, which makes Durex condoms and Strepsils lozenges, has previously highlighted a ‘duty of care’ to its 1,300 staff in Russia, and the need for its hygiene and health products. The company stopped advertising in the country and froze capital investments, but has refused to fully withdraw amid mounting pressure.

