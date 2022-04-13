 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2022 16:20
Durex maker announces decision on Russia business

Reckitt Benckiser will transfer operations to a third party or to local employees
© Getty Images / NurPhoto / Contributor

British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser said on Wednesday it has begun the process aimed at transferring ownership of its Russian business, which may include a transfer to a third party or to their local employees. Earlier, it was reported that the maker of Durex and Contex condoms was shutting down its Russia operations.

“We will work closely with our colleagues in Russia on the details of the various options available to ensure an orderly process. We will do our utmost to ensure those colleagues’ ongoing employment in any new structure and we commit to paying their monthly salaries and benefits until the end of 2022,” the company said on its website.

Reckitt, which makes Durex condoms and Strepsils lozenges, has previously highlighted a ‘duty of care’ to its 1,300 staff in Russia, and the need for its hygiene and health products. The company stopped advertising in the country and froze capital investments, but has refused to fully withdraw amid mounting pressure.

