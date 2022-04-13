 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2022 13:47
Russia explains how West wants to destroy its economy

Attempts have been made to isolate the country in financial, trade, transport, and humanitarian spheres, Andrey Belousov says
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said on Wednesday that Western countries are trying to isolate Russia as much as possible from the world economy.

“They literally want to pull Russia out of world economic relations, thereby launching the processes of degradation and disintegration of our economic system,” Belousov said during a speech in the Federation Council.

“In fact, there were attempts to organize a global blockade of Russia, consisting, schematically, of four rings – financial, trade, transport and humanitarian,” he added.

According to the Deputy PM, it is “impossible” to isolate Russia from the global economic system. “And the events of the last month and a half clearly testify to this,” he said.

At the same time, Belousov noted that the drawdown of the Russian economy due to logistical restrictions and lack of liquidity has already started, but has not yet affected the labor market. “So, in industry and trade, the decline in production was about 11%, while in other sectors at around 9-10%.”

He also stressed that currently the situation in trade was stable and under control. “Unfortunately, rush demand, along with a reduction in imports, caused a wave of price increases,” Belousov said, adding that the government “did everything possible to ensure that this wave was as weak and short as possible.” Thus, the rise in consumer prices has started to slow down, amounting to 0.66% in the last reporting week.

