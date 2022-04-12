Russia limited sanctions damage by ditching dollar – central bank
Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina says Russia holds enough yuan and gold in its reserves to limit the impact of Western sanctions – even after Washington and its allies froze half the country’s holdings in dollars and other currencies.
The regulator cut the share of dollars in reserves to 10.9% as of January 1 from 21.2% a year earlier. Meanwhile, euro holdings reportedly rose to 33.9% from 29.2%. At the same time, yuan holdings grew to 17.1% from 12.8% a year earlier, while the share of gold held steady at 21.5%.
Ukraine-related sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and its allies include the freezing of up to half of the nation’s $642 billion in foreign currency reserves.
“This extraordinary, shock situation will lead to large-scale changes,” Nabiullina said in her annual report to parliament on Monday.
“The difficult process of adapting to the new conditions will inevitably lead to a contraction in GDP but the Russian economy will be able to return to a growth trajectory.”
For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section