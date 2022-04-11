 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky announces arrest of opposition leader
11 Apr, 2022 11:19
HomeBusiness News

Moscow threatens to sue the West

Russia is fulfilling all of its debt obligations, finance minister says
Moscow threatens to sue the West
© Getty Images / Marilyn Nieves

Russia will take legal action if the West tries to create an artificial default in the country, Izvestia newspaper quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Monday. The US blocked Moscow’s payment to its bondholders last week.

“Of course, we will sue, because we have taken all the necessary steps to ensure that investors receive their payments,” Siluanov said in an interview. “We will present in court our bills confirming our efforts to pay both in foreign currency and in rubles. It will not be an easy process. We will have to very actively prove our case, despite all the difficulties.”

The minister earlier said the country would do everything possible to make sure its creditors are paid.

“Russia tried in good faith to pay off external creditors,” Siluanov said. “Nevertheless, the deliberate policy of Western countries is to artificially create a man-made default by all means.”

Russia’s external liabilities amount to about 20% of the total public debt, which stood at about 21 trillion rubles ($259 billion), according to Siluanov. Of that, between 4.5 trillion rubles ($55 billion) and 4.7 trillion rubles ($57 billion) were external liabilities.

Russian Railways blocked from paying Western bondholders
Read more
Russian Railways blocked from paying Western bondholders

Last week, US authorities stopped the Russian government from paying holders of its sovereign debt more than $600 million from reserves frozen in American bank accounts. JPMorgan, which had been processing payments as a correspondent bank, was stopped by the US Treasury, it was reported. Now Russia has a 30-day grace period to make the payment.

Since February 24, when the military operation in Ukraine was launched, Russia managed to make as many as five bond payments, having averted the default that was predicted by international rating agencies.

“If an economic and financial war is waged against our country, we are forced to react, while still fulfilling all our obligations,” Siluanov said. “If we are not allowed to do it in foreign currency, we’ll do it in rubles.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure
A nation under sanctions: What Iran's experience can tell us about Russia's fight against Western pressure FEATURE
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa
Cold war under the scorching sun: How a new conflict is brewing in Africa FEATURE
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas?
The price of politics: What will happen if the West really abandons Russian gas? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Close enemies, distant friends? Yusuf Alabarda, retired colonel of the Turkish Armed Forces
0:00
30:44
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Lies and liars
0:00
26:19
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies