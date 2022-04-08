 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 17:04
Top automaker says sayonara Russia

Mitsubishi Motors has shut down production due to logistical and supply problems
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation said on Friday it had stopped car production at its Kaluga plant in Russia “until further notice.” According to Nikkei reports, the decision was made due to the lack of components and the disruption of supply chains amid Western sanctions on Russia.

“Due to the logistical difficulties, vehicle exports and parts supply to Russia have been suspended since March,” the automaker said, without elaborating.

The plant in Kaluga, which opened in 2010, is 70% owned by Stellantis. The company owns 14 brands, including Citroёn, Fiat, Opel, and Peugeot. The rest is owned by Mitsubishi Motors. The technological processes at the enterprise included the welding of body panels, body painting, and assembly of finished cars.

