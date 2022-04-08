 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Sociopathic grandpa from Omaha' is Bitcoin's enemy No. 1 – tech guru

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon and Larry Fink enemies of crypto
PayPal co-founder and billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel has accused some of the most prominent American financial figures of trying to lock cryptocurrencies out of the mainstream.

Speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach on Thursday, Thiel said that Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett was “enemy number one.” He described the investment icon as a “sociopathic grandpa from Omaha.”

Next up on the crypto-unfriendly list are JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon and BlackRock CEO Larry Fink.

“These names on my list stand in the way of Bitcoin's progress. These are the things we have to fight for to get Bitcoin to go 10x or 100x from here,” said Thiel, who has been claiming that digital currencies could supplant the current financial system.

The businessman also argued that traditional investors should be putting money in Bitcoin. “When they choose not to allocate to Bitcoin, that is a deeply political choice, and we need to be pushing back against them,” he said.

Thiel also pointed to the ESG (environmental, social, and governance standards) problem, which is an increasingly popular way to evaluate investments and the impact they have on the world.

“The finance gerontocracy that runs the country through whatever silly virtue signaling slash hate factory term like ESG they have, versus what I would call, what we have to think of as a revolutionary youth movement,” he said.

According to the billionaire, Bitcoin-associated companies are a target for ESG firms because they're among the few entities not subject to heavy government influence. “Perhaps the real enemy is ESG,” said Thiel.

