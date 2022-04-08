 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Apr, 2022 15:20
HomeBusiness News

'Recession shock coming,' major US bank warns

Soaring inflation raises the risk of major economic downturn, Bank of America says
'Recession shock coming,' major US bank warns
© Getty Images / MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The macroeconomic picture is deteriorating rapidly and could push the US economy into recession as the Federal Reserve tightens monetary policy to tame surging inflation, Bank of America (BofA) warned on Friday.

"Inflation shock worsening, rates shock just beginning, recession shock coming," BofA's chief investment strategist, Michael Hartnett, wrote in a weekly note to clients, seen by Reuters. He added that in this context, cash, volatility, commodities and cryptocurrencies could outperform bonds and stocks.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan's chief executive, Jamie Dimon, said in his annual letter to shareholders that the combination of inflation, the conflict in Ukraine and sanctions against Russia may "dramatically increase risks ahead" for the US. He has warned of unpredictable consequences for the nation's economy.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve laid out its plan to reduce its balance sheet, while also discussing the pace of upcoming interest rate hikes, as it confronts inflation running at a four-decade high. Investors expect the regulator to hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points at its next meeting in early May.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality
'In a cage with a tiger': How locals in Taliban's Kabul adapt to the new reality FEATURE
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Europe’s isolation?
0:00
26:44
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Psyop war
0:00
25:10
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies