The most sanctioned country on earth unveiled

Russia tops infamous list that includes Iran, Cuba, North Korea, Venezuela, Syria, and Myanmar

The thousands of sanctions introduced against Russia since 2014 over the crisis in Ukraine by the United States and its allies have put the country at the top of the most targeted nations list. Russia has officially become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea. The penalties include punishments against individuals, companies, confiscation of assets, and even the freezing of the country’s foreign currency reserves. So, which are the most-sanctioned nations? Let’s take a look.