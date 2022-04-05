 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Apr, 2022 13:18
HomeBusiness News

EU unveils new sanctions on Moscow

Restrictions do not target Russian oil and natural gas imports
EU unveils new sanctions on Moscow
© Getty Images / Stefan Rebbin / EyeEm

The European Commission has proposed a broad new package of sanctions against Moscow over the conflict in Ukraine. They include restrictions on Russian coal imports, bans on more banks and ships entering European ports. However, Brussels has avoided targeting imports of oil and natural gas from Russia.

According to RIA Novosti news agency, the new set of restrictions announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen includes a €4 billion ($4.4 billion) ban on coal imports from Russia; a complete ban on any transactions with four Russian banks, including VTB; a ban on Russian ships entering European ports, except for food and energy deliveries; a €5.5 billion ($6 billion) ban on imports of goods from Russia, including timber, cement, seafood and spirits.

Bans on some exports to Russia in the amount of €10 billion ($11 billion), including semiconductor products, machinery and transport equipment, will also be introduced.

‘Sanctions games’ weaken dollar and euro – Kremlin READ MORE: ‘Sanctions games’ weaken dollar and euro – Kremlin

The latest EU sanctions appear to have avoided oil and gas imports from Russia. The issue has split member countries, which are heavily dependent on Russian energy.

Russia covers roughly 40% of the EU’s natural gas needs, along with some 30% of its crude oil demand, and about half of its thermal coal, which is used to fuel power stations and generate electricity.

Thermal coal is the only fossil fuel targeted by the new restrictions, although they fall short of a complete ban. To put the €4 billion ($4.4 billion) ban on coal imports in perspective, the EU imported roughly €2 trillion ($2.2 trillion) worth of Russian coal in 2021, according to Statista’s figures. The amount of Russian coal imports targeted by the new measure would represent about 0.2%.

Since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, the EU has imposed several rounds of sanctions on Moscow, and has pledged to reduce its dependency on energy imports from Russia.

The measures still have to be approved by the bloc’s 27 member states.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Deterred deterrence? Pravin Sawhney, former Indian Army officer and editor of FORCE Magazine
0:00
29:51
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies