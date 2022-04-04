 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2022 17:20
HomeBusiness News

China eyes cheap Russian energy – media

Importers negotiating LNG shipments at a deep discount, Bloomberg reports
China eyes cheap Russian energy – media
© Getty Images / Asia-Pacific Images Studio

China’s top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importers are seeking to purchase additional shipments from sanctions-hit Russia to take advantage of cheap prices, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The increased purchases are reportedly intended for replenishing storage tanks before prices rise again this summer.

Chinese state-owned companies Sinopec and PetroChina are among those taking part in the discussions, sources said. Some importers are considering using Russian firms to participate in LNG purchase tenders on their behalf to hide their procurement plans from overseas governments, they added.

The purchases come as some countries, including the US and the UK, have placed a ban on imports of Russian energy as part of sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. The EU has refused to do so, while the US and Britain continue to buy Russian oil and gas.

READ MORE: Russia to reap huge profits from energy exports — media

Meanwhile, Russian LNG is trading at over a 10% discount to normal North Asia shipments on the spot market, traders say. Spot prices for the super-chilled fuel have soared to record highs amid tightening supplies.

Traders told Bloomberg that China’s oil refiners have been also been discreetly buying cheap Russian crude, with several shipments already purchased in the last few weeks.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future
'Modi factor' and AAPheaval: India's election shines a light on country's future FEATURE
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Looking East
0:00
26:4
Neutral, not neutered? Hans Koechler, president of the International Progress Organization
0:00
29:33
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies