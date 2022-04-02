 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2 Apr, 2022 12:52
Ukraine wants Russia’s sanctioned forex reserves

They would go into the country’s reconstruction fund
© Getty Images / JNemchinova

Kiev is expecting to be granted access to $400 billion worth of frozen Russian assets for the country’s reconstruction fund, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s economic adviser, Oleg Ustenko, said in an interview with the local Ukraine 24.

We are talking primarily about the $300 billion frozen Russian Central Bank reserves… [and] the frozen assets of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, which includes several hundred people outside the country,” Ustenko said, commenting on the sources for the reconstruction fund Ukraine is planning to set up in order to deal with the consequences of the current crisis.

The official noted that in addition to this fund, Ukraine hopes to receive financial aid from its Western partners, and counts on having an overall amount of up to $500 billion to restore the country with.

Earlier, several Western politicians have voiced similar ideas, claiming economic sanctions against Moscow failed to deliver the desired effect of pressuring Russia to stop its military operation in the neighboring state.

Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, aiming to “demilitarize” and “de-nazify” the country, which Moscow alleged fell into the hands of highly unstable leadership. A large number of Western nations, including most of the EU, the US, and UK, placed sanctions on Russia in retaliation. As part of the sanctions, the nations froze Russia’s foreign holdings, including roughly a half of the country’s forex reserves and the assets of many prominent Russian individuals.

Top stories

