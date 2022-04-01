 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022 15:16
HomeBusiness News

London exchange suspends Russian metals

Aluminum, copper, and lead are subject to suspension
London exchange suspends Russian metals
© Getty Images / Michael Reinhard

The London Metal Exchange (LME) has suspended deliveries of some Russian metals to its warehouses amid a recent import duty hike. The move was announced by the exchange earlier on Friday.

Following the announcement by the UK of an additional 35% duty on imports of Russian copper, lead, primary aluminum and aluminum alloys, this notice announces the immediate suspension of the placement of [these metals] … at warehouses registered with the LME in the UK,” the exchange stated.

Meanwhile, if the warehouse can prove that the date of export from Russia was before March 25, 2022, it can keep the batch. According to the exchange, however, it currently does not have any Russian metal on warrant in LME-listed UK warehouses.

A little over a week ago, the LME said it had no plans to ban Russian metals from its system, despite calls from some members to do so amid the Ukraine-related sanctions on Russia.

Russia is a major metals exporter and analysts advise against subjecting them to sanctions, as this could lead to shortages and further price surges, propelling global inflation higher.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Ukraine’s future
0:00
25:19
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies