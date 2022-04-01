 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 Apr, 2022 11:48
HomeBusiness News

Russia ramps up gas supply to China

Shipments through the Power of Siberia mega-pipeline are rising
Russia ramps up gas supply to China
© Getty Images

Russian energy major Gazprom said on Friday that it has pumped more gas to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline than planned. The exports were part of the contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), according to the company’s report on the first quarter results.

“Gazprom continues to supply gas in accordance with consumer requests in full compliance with contractual obligations,” Gazprom said on Friday on Telegram. “Gas supplies to China are growing via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC,” it added.

READ MORE: Russia and China sign major energy deal

The 3,000km (1,864 mile) cross-border pipeline started official deliveries of Russian natural gas to China in 2019. The eastern route’s capacity is 61 billion cubic meters of gas per year, including 38 billion cubic meters for export.

The agreement on gas supplies via the pipeline was reached in 2014, with Gazprom and CNPC signing a 30-year contract. It’s Gazprom’s biggest agreement ever and Power of Siberia is the first natural gas pipeline between Russia and China.

