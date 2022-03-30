 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
30 Mar, 2022 14:37
HomeBusiness News

All Russian exports could soon be in rubles

The country is a major supplier of oil, gas, food, metals, timber, and other commodities to the global market
All Russian exports could soon be in rubles
© Getty Images / Julia Kuznetsova

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov indicated on Wednesday that all of the nation's energy and commodity exports could be priced in rubles. Moscow has already demanded that gas exports to hostile countries should be paid for in the Russian currency.

Peskov was asked about the comments by parliament speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, who earlier in the day called for pricing all of Russian commodity exports in domestic currency.

“This is an idea that should definitely be worked on,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

According to Peskov, the US dollar’s role as a global reserve currency had already taken a hit and a move to pricing Russia’s biggest exports in rubles would be “in our interests and the interests of our partners.”

READ MORE: Russia will not give away gas for free – Kremlin

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the government to develop the necessary tools to switch all payments for Russian natural gas from “unfriendly states” to rubles from March 31. The measure concerns countries that imposed economic sanctions on Russia and froze Moscow’s foreign reserves.

In response, Volodin said in a related post on Telegram, “If you want gas, find rubles,” adding, “Moreover, it would be right – where it is beneficial for our country – to widen the list of export products priced in rubles to include: fertilizer, grain, food oil, coal, crude oil, metals, timber, etc.”

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer
Ruling the ice with an iron fist: The story of Russia’s first hockey enforcer FEATURE
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies