 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Crimea status not up for discussion at Ukraine talks – Moscow
30 Mar, 2022 10:22
HomeBusiness News

Russian grain union wants to switch export payments to rubles

Western sanctions prompt agriculture exporters to find solutions to minimize risks
Russian grain union wants to switch export payments to rubles
© Getty Images / da-kuk

The Russian Union of Grain Exporters (Rusgrain) has turned to the Bank of Russia to get the necessary tools to start selling domestic produce for rubles. The measure was discussed at the regulator’s meeting with the alliance, according to the list of initiatives obtained by business daily Kommersant.

Rusgrain, which accounts for more than 70% of Russian grain exports, has asked the regulator to provide ruble liquidity for foreign banks that serve the buyers of the country’s grains.

The current contracts currently permits all transactions to be made in foreign currency,  sources close to the union told the media, adding that the Ukrainian conflict that led to the fresh wave of anti-Russian sanctions has posed serious challenges to obtaining those payments.

Russia raises grain export tax READ MORE: Russia raises grain export tax

Market participants are facing serious restrictions on logistics, insurance and payment for grain, according to the Rusgrain Chairman Eduard Zernin, who said that the union had to turn to the central bank to avoid supplies being disruped.

Since March 10, Russia has exported 28.1 million tons of grain, including 23 million tons of wheat, which is about 30% lower compared to the same period in 2021, the Ministry of Agriculture reported.

Turkey, Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia are currently the main importers of Russian grain. Russia and Turkey have reportedly had success in ruble settlements. The scheme is expected to significantly facilitate trade with Iran.

On Monday, the chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin called for switching to ruble settlements for exports in other Russian commodities, such as fertilisers, seed oil, crude, coal, metals, wood and grains.

The initiative follows Moscow's March 31 deadline for “hostile” countries to begin payments for Russian natural gas imports in rubles.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it
'I couldn't comprehend why we were there': Many Americans hated the Vietnam War but then forgot about it FEATURE
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Negotiated end?
0:00
26:27
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies