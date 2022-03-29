 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Mar, 2022 09:03
HomeBusiness News

Top global chip maker unveils Russia plans

Taiwan wants to continue cooperation on joint projects
Top global chip maker unveils Russia plans
© Getty Images / Giordano Trabucchi / EyeEm

The world’s top chip-manufacturing nation, Taiwan, plans to continue cooperation with Russia despite the current crisis over Ukraine, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong said on Monday, as cited by news agency CNA.

While speaking at a Legislative Education and Culture Committee meeting, Wu said that Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has 50 ongoing projects with the Russian Science Foundation. Most of the projects are in the fields of science, engineering, and technological development, the minister said.

Wu also praised Russia’s science and space technology as being “very good” and said that bilateral cooperation has benefited Taiwan as it develops its own space capabilities, especially in small satellites.

READ MORE: Ban on tech sales to Russia could spark global microchip war – expert

Taiwan is the unmatched leader of the global semiconductor industry, accounting for 92% of the world’s manufacturing capacity. The government has pledged to support international sanctions against Russia, with its chip producer giant TSMC having stopped the production of Russian microprocessors at its plant. Experts have warned, however, that a ban on tech sales to Russia could spark a global microchip war. Sanctions could backfire on manufacturers of computer processors and semiconductors, as many crucial components for their production are sourced exclusively in Russia, they said.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Third time lucky? Henry Sardaryan, dean of the School of Governance and Politics, MGIMO University
0:00
28:18
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies