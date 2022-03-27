 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2022 15:15
HomeBusiness News

India bucks global trend of shunning Russian exports

New Delhi plans to double imports of Russian coking coal
India bucks global trend of shunning Russian exports
© AP / Gautam Dey

India is planning to significantly increase imports of Russian coking coal, a crucial ingredient in making steel, according to Ramchandra Prasad Singh, the country’s Union Steel Minister.

“We are moving in the direction of importing coking coal from Russia,” Ramchandra Prasad Singh told a conference in New Delhi, highlighting that India plans to double imports of the commodity.

The minister also said that the country had imported 4.5 million tons but did not indicate the period he was referring to.

“Smooth supplies” from Russia of coking coal have been affected, according to Singh, who apparently referred to the latest development in Russia-Ukraine relations and a series of reactions towards the crisis demonstrated by Washington and allies.

Western nations have introduced a broad package of anti-Russian sanctions over Moscow’s military assault in Ukraine. The punitive measures either completely ban or severely restrict dealing with Russian key export sales, including oil and steel.

India snubs US call to isolate Moscow READ MORE: India snubs US call to isolate Moscow

Meanwhile, ships loaded with at least 1.06 million tons of coking and thermal coal, which is used primarily for electricity generation, are set to moor along Indian shores this month, according to data from Kpler, as quoted by Reuters.

The international consultancy highlighted that the freight was the biggest since January 2020.

Russia, ranked as India’s sixth-largest supplier of coking and thermal coal, is expected to offer more competitive prices to Chinese and Indian partners as European and other buyers turn away from the country due to the sanctions.

Trade between the nations is also projected to increase thanks to a rouble-rupee trading arrangement.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Silence of violence? Pavan Varma, Indian career diplomat
0:00
30:2
Too rational questions? (E428)
0:00
27:11
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies