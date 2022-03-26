 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2022 13:28
HomeBusiness News

Govt promises to bail residents out of rising fuel costs

The Nicaraguan authorities are to cover 70% of the increase to keep high prices at bay
Govt promises to bail residents out of rising fuel costs
© Getty Images / Bloomberg Creative

The government of Nicaragua announced on Friday that it would not be hiking fuel prices, despite the surge on global markets amid the crisis in Ukraine.

Instead, the authorities will absorb 70% of the gasoline and diesel price increase, while leaving the prices on liquefied petroleum gas without any adjustment, as the latter is critical for most Nicaraguan families, who use it to prepare food.

The measure is intended to keep consumer prices on those fuels at a manageable level and to lessen the impact of the global fuel price hike on the domestic household economy.

READ MORE: Ukraine conflict could spark food riots in poor countries – WTO

For now, the announcement covers only the period until April 2, but the government has said it will keep a close watch on the global fuel markets and adjust its policy accordingly.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world go unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Too rational questions? (E428)
0:00
27:11
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Sanctions madness!
0:00
27:30
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies