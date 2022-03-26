UK backtracks on Tinkov, Shvidler sanctions

Britain has lifted transport bans that threatened to detain the businessmen’s yachts and planes

The UK has amended sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov and Roman Abramovich’s partner, Millhouse CEO Eugene Shvidler, lifting transport restrictions that threatened to detain the yachts and planes of the businessmen, an updated sanctions list shows.

Britain applied the restrictions against the two men on Thursday, freezing their UK-held assets and banning yachts, ships and aircraft owned, operated, controlled or chartered by the businessmen from entering ports, flying through the country’s airspace, or landing at its airports. These restrictions have now been lifted.

This is the first time London has moved to scrap its own restrictions, which were introduced against Russian individuals in connection with Moscow’s operation in Ukraine.

An extended anti-Russia sanctions list published this week added 59 individuals and entities, including the head of Sberbank German Gref, head of Russia’s major defense exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, and other prominent figures, accused of facilitating Russia’s operation in Ukraine.

