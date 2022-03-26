 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 Mar, 2022 07:55
UK backtracks on Tinkov, Shvidler sanctions

Britain has lifted transport bans that threatened to detain the businessmen’s yachts and planes
UK backtracks on Tinkov, Shvidler sanctions
© Getty Images / Westend61

The UK has amended sanctions against Russian billionaire Oleg Tinkov and Roman Abramovich’s partner, Millhouse CEO Eugene Shvidler, lifting transport restrictions that threatened to detain the yachts and planes of the businessmen, an updated sanctions list shows.

Britain applied the restrictions against the two men on Thursday, freezing their UK-held assets and banning yachts, ships and aircraft owned, operated, controlled or chartered by the businessmen from entering ports, flying through the country’s airspace, or landing at its airports. These restrictions have now been lifted.

This is the first time London has moved to scrap its own restrictions, which were introduced against Russian individuals in connection with Moscow’s operation in Ukraine.

An extended anti-Russia sanctions list published this week added 59 individuals and entities, including the head of Sberbank German Gref, head of Russia’s major defense exporter Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheev, Deputy Prime Minister Yury Trutnev, and other prominent figures, accused of facilitating Russia’s operation in Ukraine.

