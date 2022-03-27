 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
27 Mar, 2022 10:18
Dollar share drops in global transactions

US currency lost over 1% in February alone, according to SWIFT
The share of the US dollar in global financial settlements dropped in February, according to the SWIFT interbank transaction system.

The use of the greenback fell 1.07%, down to 38.85% of all global transactions conducted via SWIFT. However, on a yearly basis, the dollar's share was still up by 0.42%.

The share of settlements in euro, on the other hand, rose in February by 1.23%, to 37.79%. The euro has increased the most among the top 5 global currencies year on year.

The Chinese yuan lost its position to the Japanese yen last month, dropping 0.97% and taking 2.23% in global calculations. However, the share of the yen in global settlements also decreased, and now stands at 2.71%.

