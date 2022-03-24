 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 Mar, 2022 12:21
HomeBusiness News

Moscow, Tehran developing SWIFT alternative – Iranian ambassador

Separate financial messaging system will allow countries to trade and bypass Western sanctions
Moscow, Tehran developing SWIFT alternative – Iranian ambassador
© Getty Images / Vitoria Holdings LLC

Russia and Iran have been cooperating to connect their interbank messaging systems in order to bypass the SWIFT financial transactions network, Kazem Jalali, ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Russia, said on Thursday.

Both countries are facing severe Western sanctions, making settlements in trade through SWIFT difficult or impossible.

“We are making efforts in this direction…” Jalali told reporters, as quoted by RIA Novosti news agency.

Last month, seven Russian banks were severed from SWIFT, effectively denying them access to international markets. The ban was part of the latest Western sanctions targeting Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

READ MORE: Ukraine wants SWIFT to cut off Russia’s central bank

Russia has its own payment mechanism called the Financial Message Transfer System (SPFS) that has similar functionality and allows the transmission of messages in the SWIFT format. It was created as an analogue to SWIFT that has been developed by the Bank of Russia since 2014.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk on Ukraine: Info warfare
0:00
26:55
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies