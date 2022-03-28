 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Mar, 2022 22:19
HomeBusiness News

Russia sanctions may lead to global energy crisis

International energy security should be the top priority now, IEA says
Russia sanctions may lead to global energy crisis
© Getty Images / georgeclerk

The events in Ukraine could soon lead to a global energy crisis, the head of the Paris-based International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, said at a meeting of energy and climate ministers on Wednesday.

Given Russia’s role in the global energy system, this humanitarian crisis could be followed by an energy one,” he said, noting that it is now crucial to determine what measures the global community can take to avoid this.

This situation confirms the need to ensure international energy security.”

The global energy watchdog announced last week it had developed a 10-step plan aimed at reducing global oil demand by 2.7 million barrels per day within four months. The organization proposes reducing the speed limit on highways by 10kph, banning the use of cars on Sundays, reducing public transport tariffs, stimulating car-sharing, expanding remote work to three days a week, and promoting the use of high-speed and night trains instead of flights, as well as the broader use of electric vehicles.

Crude exports via key pipeline through Russia to decline dramatically, operator warns READ MORE: Crude exports via key pipeline through Russia to decline dramatically, operator warns

“This would significantly reduce potential strains at a time when a large amount of Russian supplies may no longer reach the market and the peak demand season of July and August is approaching,” the IEA said in a press release. According to the organization, practical action by governments and citizens can significantly reduce the demand for oil and reduce consumer spending on automobile fuel.

The warning comes as oil supplies from Russia have been put in jeopardy amid sanctions imposed on the country over its military operation in Ukraine. Russia is the world’s largest exporter of the commodity to global markets, and the third-largest oil-producing country in the world.

The US and UK said earlier this month they would stop buying Russian oil, while the EU is still divided on the issue. The IEA estimated in its March report that Russia may lose roughly one-third of its total oil production due to economic sanctions.

READ MORE: Moscow warns of $500-a-barrel oil

Meanwhile, the anti-Russia policies have been backfiring on states that introduced them. Inflation in both the US and EU has been soaring to multiple-year highs, with the costs for energy contributing the most to rising prices.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years
Her Majesty's Harassment: How sexual assaults by UK soldiers around the world have gone unpunished for years FEATURE
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them?
Experts warned for decades that NATO expansion would lead to war: Why did nobody listen to them? FEATURE
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West
How India perceives the Ukrainian crisis and what it means for its relations with Russia and the West FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Biden’s war
0:00
26:14
The Strait Guys: Connecting America and Russia
0:00
27:58
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies