 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
22 Mar, 2022 11:41
HomeBusiness News

Spiking fertilizer prices spark fears of global hunger

World on the brink of worst food insecurity since WWII, according to the UN
Spiking fertilizer prices spark fears of global hunger
© Getty Images / Anadolu Agency / Contributor

The latest sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus have sent global prices for fertilizer soaring to an all-time high. The two countries are major exporters of potash, critical for the global agriculture industry, which is already reeling from pandemic-related disruptions.

Last week, fertilizer prices surged nearly 10% versus the previous week, according to Green Markets North America Fertilizer Price Index, the highest price point ever recorded. The index shows current prices are 40% higher than a month ago, before Russia’s military operation in Ukraine began.

According to CRU, a UK-based commodity consultancy, prices for raw materials that make up the crop nutrient commodity market, such as ammonia, nitrogen, potash, urea, phosphates, sulphates and nitrates, saw a 30% surge since the beginning of the year, topping the levels reached during the 2008 financial crisis.

Russia and Belarus are major exporters of several critical fertilizing compounds, including urea and potash.

Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN READ MORE: Russia-Ukraine conflict could trigger global food shortage – UN

Nola urea is trading at a 34-year high of $880 per US ton compared to $182 recorded in 2020. Prices are up 60% since the West imposed sanctions against the two countries.

Spiking prices for fertilizers have also been exacerbated by higher costs for natural gas, a vital feedstock in producing nitrogen-based fertilizer. Energy prices have been soaring amid EU plans to cut reliance on Russian oil and gas supplies and bans imposed by the US and a couple of other countries.

The situation is also being aggravated by China’s ban on fertilizer exports, primarily nitrogen and phosphate. The measure, which expires in June, was implemented to limit the rise in domestic food prices.

Covid threw millions of Southeast Asians into extreme poverty – report READ MORE: Covid threw millions of Southeast Asians into extreme poverty – report

Moreover, a labor dispute at Canadian Pacific Railways is expected to worsen shortages, putting additional pressure on the global logistic chains. Canada’s Nutrien, the world’s biggest fertilizer producer, said it could weather a freight shutdown lasting a few days but a longer shutdown would force it to consider slowing potash production.

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization previously warned that “acute food insecurity” was plaguing dozens of countries spanning Latin America, central Africa, the Middle East, and central Asia due to conflict and erratic environmental conditions.

“Ukraine has only compounded a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe,” David M. Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Program, told The New York Times earlier this week, adding that the current levels of food insecurity have not been seen since World War II.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists
Surviving among ruins: Life in a Donbass city Ukraine says no longer exists FEATUREExclusive
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses?
China, India, America and the EU: Who wins from the Ukraine war, and who loses? FEATURE
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
No right to might? John Bolton, former US national security advisor
0:00
30:15
CrossTalk Bullhorns, HOME EDITION: Russia speaks!
0:00
26:34
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies