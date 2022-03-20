 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2022 14:28
HomeBusiness News

Berlin wants Trump-trashed trade deal back on table

Germany is calling for the resumption of talks on the transatlantic pact
Berlin wants Trump-trashed trade deal back on table
© Getty Images / narvikk

Germany is calling for discussions about the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the EU and the US, which were halted by former US President Donald Trump, to be revived.

“We should resume negotiations on a transatlantic free trade agreement,” Christian Lindner, the finance minister of Europe’s number-one economy, told the German business newspaper Handelsblatt.

“Especially now in the crisis, it is becoming clear how important free trade is with partners around the world who share our values.”

Trump pulled the US out of discussions over the TTIP – which had been the subject of negotiations between Brussels and Washington since 2013, during the Obama administration – saying international trade agreements hurt US workers and damaged the country’s competitiveness.

South Korea seeks to continue trade with Russia despite sanctions READ MORE: South Korea seeks to continue trade with Russia despite sanctions

In recent years, there have been calls from a number of officials to restart the stalled talks, but others have been more cautious.

The US Embassy in Berlin didn’t respond directly to Lindner’s proposal, but stated that the existing US-EU Trade and Technology Council ensured that coordinated policies supported broad-based growth.

“The current crisis shows the United States and Germany, and the European Union, are indispensable partners,” the statement reads.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wrong enemy, just war? G.D. Bakshi, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
30:25
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson on Ukraine: Biden’s USA & Putin’s Russia haven’t learned the lessons of the Cold War! (E1121)
0:00
27:41
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies