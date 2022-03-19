 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Mar, 2022 10:07
HomeBusiness News

Deutsche Bank urges hold-off on new anti-Russian sanctions

Deutsche CEO Christian Sewing assesses impact of Nord Stream 1’s probable shutdown
Deutsche Bank urges hold-off on new anti-Russian sanctions
© Getty Images / Thomas Lohnes / Stringer

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing has urged European authorities to take their time when it comes to escalating sanctions against Russia over the military standoff in Ukraine, saying that the measures may have negative impact on the bloc as well.

“We should first let the announced sanctions take effect,” Sewing said, in an interview with Welt am Sonntag, adding that the penalties have been causing enormous damage to the Russian economy.

“However, these sanctions also have a negative impact on us, and we must endure this,” the head of Germany’s largest financial institution said, adding states should be thinking “again and again” before introducing tougher ones.

Sewing stressed that any decision to be taken by European authorities would be supported.

The top manager also criticized the latest proposal to shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, as such a development would pose a threat to the energy security of the entire bloc.

Deutsche Bank shuts down business in Russia READ MORE: Deutsche Bank shuts down business in Russia

“If we curtail Nord Stream 1, although this will not mean the end of Russian gas supplies to Germany, this will soon lead to serious problems with energy supply, and a significant increase in prices in our country,” Sewing said.

In February, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asked operators of the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline, which carries more than a third of Germany’s natural gas imports, to shut the route down. German energy giant E.ON, which operates the pipeline, has rejected the calls.The

German CEO has called for increasing investments in renewable energy sources and to “expand their use as quickly as possible.” Sewing also said that a technology-intensive nation such as Germany shouldn’t rule out nuclear energy in such a decisive way.

Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank said it would shut down its business in Russia due to Moscow’s offensive in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work
Russia's divorce from the West has pushed it into China's arms, here's how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson on Ukraine: Biden’s USA & Putin’s Russia haven’t learned the lessons of the Cold War! (E1121)
0:00
27:41
NATO's infowar and the history of the Ukrainian conflict (E427)
0:00
27:46
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies