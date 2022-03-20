 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 Mar, 2022 12:56
HomeBusiness News

Global auto market in trouble – S&P

Russia-Ukraine conflict will result in five million fewer cars being built over next two years, market data provider reports
Global auto market in trouble – S&P
© Getty Images / Peter Dazeley

Auto market data provider S&P Global Mobility said on Wednesday that the shortages hampering global vehicle production are expected to persist into 2022 before supply catches up with demand in early 2023. The agency has downgraded its outlook for world light-vehicle output by 2.6 million units for both years, to 81.6 million for 2022 and 88.5 million units for 2023.

S&P experts cited issues relating to the supply of Ukrainian neon gas, a key ingredient for chip making, and to the loss of Ukraine-sourced wiring harnesses. “In addition, the complete loss of Russian palladium is a tail risk with the potential to become the industry’s biggest supply constraint,” the report said.

READ MORE: Ukraine parts shortage shuts down European car plants

“Our worst-case contingency shows possible reductions up to four million units for this and next year,” S&P Global Mobility’s executive director for global production forecasting Mark Fulthorpe said.

The Ukraine crisis has added to the pains suffered by automakers, who had been grappling with high prices due to Covid-related disruptions, including semiconductor shortages. This week major car manufacturers announced they will shut down plants and raise prices further as supply issues mount.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained
Historic roots of the Donbass problem explained FEATURE
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work
Russia’s divorce from the West has pushed it into China’s arms. Here’s how it will work FEATURE
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war
Volunteers helping Donbass refugees shine a light on the human cost of war FEATUREExclusive
Podcasts
All podcasts
Wrong enemy, just war? G.D. Bakshi, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
30:25
Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson on Ukraine: Biden’s USA & Putin’s Russia haven’t learned the lessons of the Cold War! (E1121)
0:00
27:41
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies