Major mobile payment system to continue working in Russia

Samsung Pay will service the nation’s contactless Mir cards

Samsung said on Wednesday its mobile payment system, Samsung Pay, will continue servicing Russian users, though some operations may not be available at present.

According to the company’s official Telegram channel, users may not be able to make payments and money transfers with Mastercard and Visa cards issued by Russian banks. The release of new tickets for the Virtual Troika transport card in the Moscow Metro application will also be unavailable. Travel tickets already issued and added to Samsung Pay will continue to work.

At the same time, contactless payments with Russian Mir cards work in Samsung Pay without restrictions, the company said. A list of the banks can be found on the company’s website.

Earlier, Apple reported problems with payment in an Apple ID account via bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system.

Last week, two other major payment providers, Visa and Mastercard, announced the suspension of activities in Russia until it “becomes appropriate” to resume them. The Central Bank of Russia announced that the money on Visa and MasterCard-linked Russian accounts will be available until the cards expire, but the cards, for now, cannot be reissued. In addition, cross-border transactions and purchases from foreign online stores with Visa and Mastercard cards will not be available, as well as payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Russian citizens can still use their Mir cards for contactless payments.

