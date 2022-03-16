 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Mar, 2022 11:10
HomeBusiness News

Major mobile payment system to continue working in Russia

Samsung Pay will service the nation’s contactless Mir cards
Major mobile payment system to continue working in Russia
© Getty Images / Guido Mieth

Samsung said on Wednesday its mobile payment system, Samsung Pay, will continue servicing Russian users, though some operations may not be available at present.

According to the company’s official Telegram channel, users may not be able to make payments and money transfers with Mastercard and Visa cards issued by Russian banks. The release of new tickets for the Virtual Troika transport card in the Moscow Metro application will also be unavailable. Travel tickets already issued and added to Samsung Pay will continue to work.

At the same time, contactless payments with Russian Mir cards work in Samsung Pay without restrictions, the company said. A list of the banks can be found on the company’s website.

READ MORE: MasterCard and Visa to limit Russia operations

Earlier, Apple reported problems with payment in an Apple ID account via bank cards of the Russian Mir payment system.

Last week, two other major payment providers, Visa and Mastercard, announced the suspension of activities in Russia until it “becomes appropriate” to resume them. The Central Bank of Russia announced that the money on Visa and MasterCard-linked Russian accounts will be available until the cards expire, but the cards, for now, cannot be reissued. In addition, cross-border transactions and purchases from foreign online stores with Visa and Mastercard cards will not be available, as well as payments via Apple Pay and Google Pay. Russian citizens can still use their Mir cards for contactless payments.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine
Under the Wolfsangel: The uncomfortable truth about radical ideologies in Ukraine FEATURE
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day
How liberty-infringing facial recognition threatens you every day FEATURE
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine
How Russia’s neighbors view the war in Ukraine FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Russia-Ukraine war happened ‘by design’ + What would a NATO-Russia nuclear war look like? (E1120)
0:00
26:56
CrossTalk: NATO’s failure
0:00
25:45
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies