15 Mar, 2022 12:14
Japan expands list of banned exports to Russia

It now includes nearly 300 goods and technologies
© Getty Images / nzphotonz

Japan has broadened the list of goods and technologies that are prohibited from being exported to Russia as part of the sanctions package imposed against the country due to its military operation in Ukraine.

According to an announcement by Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on Tuesday, instead of the previously listed 57 titles, the restrictions now cover around 300 items.

The list includes semiconductors, equipment for maritime and aviation security, telecommunications equipment, communications equipment, as well as military products including weapons, explosives, and bulletproof vests. In addition, restrictions have been placed on the export of equipment and products related to nuclear energy, products of the chemical industry, various sensors, and software.

Japan’s export ban will become effective on March 18. The restrictions affect 49 Russian companies and organizations, including state enterprises Rosoboronexport and Rostec, as well as Russia’s Federal Security Service and the Foreign Intelligence Service. Similar measures were also introduced against the Ministry of Defense of Belarus and Belarusian tech manufacturer Integral.

Japan had previously imposed several rounds of sanctions against Russia, joining a number of Western states in condemning its ongoing military operation in Ukraine. In addition to export restrictions, Japan froze the assets of seven of Russia’s largest banks which were also sanctioned by Brussels and Washington, and banned the export of oil refining equipment to Russia.

