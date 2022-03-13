 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Mar, 2022 09:06
HomeBusiness News

Serbia would sign bumper gas contract with Russia “with both hands” – President Vucic

Belgrade expresses regrets about rejecting Russian gas at beneficial price of $400 as energy crisis in Europe persists
Serbia would sign bumper gas contract with Russia “with both hands” – President Vucic
© Getty Images / Jamie Grill

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says he regrets his November decision to scrap the gas deal offered by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comment comes amid the energy crunch Europe has been struggling with over recent months.

According to Vucic, the price of $400 per thousand cubic meters offered by Russia didn’t seem good for Serbia back then, but soaring gas prices in the region are forcing the Serbian authorities to revise their energy policy.

“During talks with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, I didn’t want to settle for a gas price of $400 per 1,000 cubic meters,” Vucic said in an interview with local channel TV Pink, adding that now he would sign such a contract “with both hands.”

Russia grants Serbia ‘incredible’ gas price READ MORE: Russia grants Serbia ‘incredible’ gas price

In November, Serbia signed a temporary agreement with Russian state-controlled energy giant Gazprom. According to the deal, which expires on May 31, the country purchases the fuel at the price of $270 per thousand cubic meters.

The Serbian authorities had previously announced plans for a new contract for Russian gas supplies that is expected to be valid for 10 years.

Last week, gas prices in Europe broke all records, having soared to $3,900 per 1,000 cubic meters, or nearly $374 per megawatt-hour in household terms. Brent prices also spiked to their highest levels since 2008, hitting $139 per barrel, after Western allies warned of banning imports of Russian oil because of Moscow’s military offensive in Ukraine.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies