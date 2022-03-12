Germany sets date for independence from Russian energy supplies

Berlin plans to eliminate its reliance on Russian coal and oil by year’s end

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck says his nation’s heavy dependence on Russia’s energy supplies will be eliminated by the end of the current year.

The country will achieve independence from Russian coal by autumn, according to Habeck, who also serves as the country’s economy and climate minister. The top official added that Germany’s reliance on Russian crude is expected to be almost eradicated.

“We work every day, indeed every day, and sometimes every night, to reduce dependence on Russian oil, coal and gas,” Habeck said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“Every day, even every hour, we say goodbye to Russian imports.”

The share of Russian oil in Germany’s energy imports stands at 35%, while the share of coal amounts to nearly 50%, according to the latest data published by the German Economic Ministry.

“If we succeed, then by autumn we will be independent of Russian coal, and by the end of the year we will be almost independent of Russian oil,” Habeck said.

“It is more difficult with gas, because we do not have our own LNG import capacities. We are doing this now under high pressure.”

Earlier this week, the minister said the Ukraine crisis would strengthen the case for customers of Russian fossil fuels to pursue energy independence by boosting renewable sources.

