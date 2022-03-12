 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Zelensky says he is ready to negotiate with Russia
12 Mar, 2022 14:08
HomeBusiness News

Germany sets date for independence from Russian energy supplies

Berlin plans to eliminate its reliance on Russian coal and oil by year’s end
Germany sets date for independence from Russian energy supplies
© Sputnik / Evgeny Yepanchintsev

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck says his nation’s heavy dependence on Russia’s energy supplies will be eliminated by the end of the current year.

The country will achieve independence from Russian coal by autumn, according to Habeck, who also serves as the country’s economy and climate minister. The top official added that Germany’s reliance on Russian crude is expected to be almost eradicated.

“We work every day, indeed every day, and sometimes every night, to reduce dependence on Russian oil, coal and gas,” Habeck said in an interview with German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

“Every day, even every hour, we say goodbye to Russian imports.”

Banning Russian oil would grind Germany to a halt – Berlin READ MORE: Banning Russian oil would grind Germany to a halt – Berlin

The share of Russian oil in Germany’s energy imports stands at 35%, while the share of coal amounts to nearly 50%, according to the latest data published by the German Economic Ministry.

“If we succeed, then by autumn we will be independent of Russian coal, and by the end of the year we will be almost independent of Russian oil,” Habeck said.

“It is more difficult with gas, because we do not have our own LNG import capacities. We are doing this now under high pressure.”

Earlier this week, the minister said the Ukraine crisis would strengthen the case for customers of Russian fossil fuels to pursue energy independence by boosting renewable sources.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section

Top stories

Top stories

RT Features

‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT
‘Why did the Ukrainians have to kill us?’: Refugees fleeing Donbass talk to RT FEATUREExclusive
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT
'We will never go back to Ukraine': DPR fighter jailed for his views by Kiev talks to RT FEATUREExclusive
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end
Experts tell RT how Russian offensive in Ukraine will end FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2022. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies